ARNOLD, Neb. | Authorities say a South Dakota man may have had a medical issue before his truck ran off a state highway west of Arnold in central Nebraska.
The Nebraska Custer County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Steven Rogers was pronounced dead Tuesday at a North Platte hospital.
The truck veered off Nebraska Highway 92 west of Arnold around 9 a.m. Tuesday and ran about 100 yards into a pasture before stopping. Sheriff Daniel Osmond said Wednesday there was no crash: The truck just ran off into the field for about 100 yards and stopped. Osmond says that's what leads investigators to suspect Rogers suffered a medical problem.
Authorities say Rogers lived in Milbank, S.D.