SIOUX FALLS | The Badlands Pawn complex is back on the market in Sioux Falls.
The asking price for the property owned by Dollar Loan Center mogul Chuck Brennan is $12.9 million. Lead broker Dennis Breske, of NAI Sioux Falls, says selling the property is one of the most interesting challenges in his 27 years in commercial real estate.
The Argus Leader says the complex includes an entertainment venue, radio station, gun range, kitchen, offices, store and vault and includes a liquor license. When South Dakota voters approved a ban on payday and short-term, high-interest loans Brennan was forced to stop operating in the state.
He closed his Dollar Loan Centers, put the Badlands Motor Speedway up for sale and closed the Rock-and-Roll academy and Badlands Pawn.