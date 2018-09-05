SIOUX FALLS | President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Sioux Falls on Friday has prompted the cancellation of a hot air balloon event at the city airport that day.
The Sioux Falls Ballooning Association says participants in the Balloons over Downtown Sioux Falls event wouldn't be allowed within 30 miles of the airport, so the event is being called off.
Association President T.J. Olson says it likely will be rescheduled. He says this Friday's weather might have been challenging for balloonists anyway.
Trump is visiting for a fundraiser and possible rally in support of the gubernatorial run of Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.