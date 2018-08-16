With a strong core of returning letterwinners, including 11 girls and 13 boys, Belle Fourche High School soccer teams have high hopes for the 2018 season.
Returning girls letter-wearers are senior Molly Ryan, midfielder, juniors Jayme Peterson, midfielder, Bree Pierce, defender, Savannah Rosales, forward/defender, and Makenna Ward, midfielder.
Sophomores on the squad are Laney Brill, midfielder, Lauren Collins, forward, and Addeline Shockey, defender. Freshmen include Dru Keegan, defender, Reese McKenna, defender, and Emilee Farghali, forward.
Filling out the varsity roster are junior Kailyn Creed, goalkeeper, sophomore Jasmyn Hunt, defender, freshman Alexis Allen, midfielder/forward, and 8th graders Ava Walker, midfielder, Victoria Brill, midfielder/forward, and Tia Williamson, midfielder.
Lost to graduation from last year's squad are: Raymie Keegan, Jade Kellem, Sarah Graves, Kathleen Stairs and Brook McConville.
Kyle Parks returns as head coach for the Lady Broncs.
"We're excited for the season," said Parks. "They have a hard work ethic, good soccer I.Q. and good team chemistry. We're looking to get to the post-season."
Parks said defense is the team's strength. "They communicate well and are team-oriented. We have quite a few good leaders. They are coachable and have a lot of potential.”
A lack of depth could be a concern if injuries mount.
"We're trying to stay healthy and overcome trials throughout the season.”
The Lady Broncs will make just one trip east of the Missouri River when they take on West Central in Hartford on Aug. 24.
Other anticipated matchups on the schedule include Class AA schools Spearfish and Sturgis.
Belle Fourche returning boys lettermen are seniors Dalton Mace, defender, Michael Leverington, defender, Kendal Schrier, midfielder, and Landon Thompson, goalkeeper.
Juniors on the squad include Barak Minor, forward, Ethan Jones, forward, Cordell Seyersdahl, defender, Cruz Kellem, midfielder, and John Baxendale, midfielder.
Sophomores are Josiah Trimble, midfielder, and Jaden Schmidt, defender.
Freshmen include Tristin Hendricks, midfielder, and goalkeeper Hunter Cherveny.
Varsity prospects include freshman Ethan Jensen, midfielder, and 8th graders Sawyer Clarkson, forward, Brayden Carbajal, goalkeeper/midfielder, and Anthony Staley, defender.
Missing from last year's team are: Ryan Muhm, Luke Lensegrav, John Maher and Cameron Hendricks.
Senior leadership and strong soccer sense will key the Broncs’ season, said head coach Anthony Bradley. Concerns include being undersized and a lack of depth.
"These guys are committed to winning. They've been playing year-round," Bradley said.
Bradley calls St. Thomas More the Black Hills Conference favorite. Rival Sturgis is improving, he said and the BHC as a whole is getting better.
Class A defending champion Tea Area is a favorite to repeat, he said.
"Our goals are to make the playoffs and do well against our BHC rivals," Bradley said.
Both teams got off to a hot start against BHC rival Douglas/Rapid City Christian Monday night at Hart Ranch. The boys won 7-2, with the Lady Broncs pulling away for an 11-2 final.
The Lady Broncs host Groton at 4 p.m. Friday and Sioux Falls Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Belle Fourche boys host Sioux Falls Christian at noon on Saturday.