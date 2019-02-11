Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota's Senate has passed legislation that would waive burial fees for a veteran's spouse and dependents at the state Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Belcourt Democratic Sen. Richard Marcellais is the lead sponsor of the bill that would waive the $550 fee for spouses and dependents. Veterans already may be buried there at no cost.

The Senate gave unanimous support to the bill on Monday.

The legislation would set aside $250,000 in the next two-year budget cycle to fund the burials.

The measure now moves to the House for consideration.

