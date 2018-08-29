RAPID CITY | Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. EDT today to celebrate 135 years of delivering energy to customers. Black Hills chairman and CEO David R. Emery will be joined on the podium by members of the company's executive leadership team for the opening of daily trading on the exchange.
"We are excited to celebrate our 135-year anniversary by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange," said David R. Emery, chairman and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "Beginning with the arrival of electric lights to Deadwood, South Dakota, in 1883, Black Hills has thrived and grown into an electric and natural gas utility company serving 1.25 million customers in 800 communities in eight states. Black Hills is focused on delivering safe and reliable energy to the customers and communities we serve."
Black Hills has been a NYSE listed company since July 1980, when it consisted of a single electric utility with total assets less than $150 million. Black Hills now owns and operates 16 electric and natural gas utilities, all branded as Black Hills Energy, with total assets of more than $6 billion.