As the roar of motorcycles gets louder in the Black Hills, the city of Rapid City, law enforcement, transportation and health care officials say they're ready for the annual onslaught of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-related traffic, accidents and injuries.
This year's rally officially starts Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 12. The Rapid City Police Department plans a "normal, active presence" in the community during the rally. Rapid City Regional Airport anticipates increased rally-related visitors but isn't adding staff, according to Darrell Shoemaker, city communications coordinator.
"There's nothing out of the ordinary as far as planning (for the rally). It's just part of doing business. It's just a busier time," Shoemaker said. "We encourage city employees to be extra cautious as they're doing their jobs."
Road safety
No Rapid City road construction projects will be put on hold during the rally, Shoemaker said, but all construction zones require extra caution.
"Whether it's an active construction zone (with workers on site) or a zone that has cones and equipment ... motorists need to take their time and slow down when they're in a construction zone area," he said. "Safety is a priority for motorists and motorcycles."
The city will post a "signal ahead" sign north of 1-90 near Deadwood Avenue but doesn't plan other extra rally signage, Shoemaker said. That will largely be left to the Department of Transportation, which will put 12 temporary signals and 20 temporary signs in place throughout the Hills to ease traffic congestion and alert drivers of stopped traffic or accidents ahead. The DOT also puts temporary reduced speed limits in place — particularly on roads near rally venues — during the rally, according to Todd Seaman, Rapid City region engineer.
The DOT also works closely with law enforcement and makes support vehicles available. "If there's a crash, we can assist law enforcement to clean up the crash and get the road open as quickly as possible," Seaman said.
Drivers can expect to see additional highway patrol officers on the roads.
"The highway patrol will be out in force as they always are during the rally," said Tony Mangan, public information officer for Department of Public Safety. "We do bring in more troopers during the week. There's such a wide area to cover, but that doesn't mean other areas of the state aren't covered, as well."
The Department of Public Safety announced that in August it will have sobriety checkpoints in Meade, Pennington, Butte and Fall River counties and other locations statewide.
"This is something we do every month statewide to discourage people from drinking and driving," Mangan said. "We do keep track of some of the big events that are happening each month, and we might have a checkpoint in those areas, but we try to reach out to all parts of the state."
The Department of Public Safety urges all drivers to take safety precautions.
"There's always more vehicles out and a lot of the drivers, especially motorcycle drivers, might not be experienced on the narrow roads and sharp turns in the Black Hills. We really encourage all people coming out for the rally to do all the basic safety things — slow down, wear your seatbelt, be ready to share the road, don't get distracted," Mangan said. "Patience is the key. On the highways and in town, take your time, be careful and watch out for each other."
Rapid City
All city departments will operate as usual. The city will not alter or delay its trash collection schedule, but the city has made arrangements with Black Hills Harley-Davidson to place about 80 recycling containers there throughout the rally, Shoemaker said.
Rapid Transit will maintain its fixed routes and operating schedule as usual. "Our drivers will do everything they can to comply with those schedules and take extra time looking out for increased traffic," Shoemaker said.
Rapid City has again granted free downtown parking for motorcycles starting Friday and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 11. Motorcycles can park for free in all downtown public spaces on the street that have hourly time limits or meters, including metered spaces in the parking ramp near Main Street Square. Additionally, some individual businesses will offer designated motorcycle-only parking downtown during the rally, according to information posted on mainstreetsquarerc.com.
Motorcycles are not permitted to park free of charge in any leased parking spaces downtown, Shoemaker said.
Health care
Regional Health's hospitals, clinics and urgent care locations — including its new hospital in Custer — are ready for the surge of rally patients, according to Marla Venjohn, who coordinates system-wide rally planning for Regional Health's facilities throughout the Black Hills and Wyoming.
"We always limit paid time off for a two-week period for those caregivers (who treat patients). It gives us the availability to have more staff available and to have caregivers on call to accommodate patients," Venjohn said, noting that more surgeons are also on call during the rally. "We have an influx of (rally-related) head traumas and neurosurgery cases."
For potentially faster care — and to ease the demand for emergency rooms — bikers, tourists and local residents with non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses are encouraged to seek medical treatment at urgent care locations, Venjohn said.
In Rapid City, Regional Health's LaCrosse Street urgent care will have extended hours — until 9 p.m. — from Saturday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 11. That location also posts wait times on a digital billboard outside for patients' convenience.
"We hope that will help our locals to be able to have urgent care as an option if (their medical need) is appropriate," Venjohn said.
In Sturgis, Regional Health's urgent care has moved next to the emergency room, she said. "Patients can make the decision of going to urgent care or the emergency room. That's a huge benefit. Sturgis' urgent care volume has already picked up," Venjohn said.
For a complete list of Regional Health's urgent care locations and hours in the Black Hills and Wyoming, go to regionalhealth.com/locations.
In case of bigger accidents or disasters, Rapid City Fire Department and Sturgis Emergency Medical Services each have an ambubus, where patients can receive some treatment and as many as 17 people can be transported to hospitals for further medical care, Venjohn said.