Bloomberg health plan aims to lower costs, cover more people

“We'll make sure that people who like their private insurance can keep private insurance, while also providing coverage to the uninsured,” Bloomberg said in speech excerpts provided by his campaign. “We don't need Medicare for All proposals that are more likely to reelect Donald Trump than expand coverage.”

The Memphis speech came a day after a federal appeals court in New Orleans left “Obamacare's” future in doubt, ruling that the law's now toothless requirement for Americans to get health insurance is unconstitutional. The decision keeps the rest of the law in place for now, subject to additional court review.

Bloomberg would not reinstate the unpopular “individual mandate,” as the Obama-era coverage requirement is known. Instead, he's calling for an extensive outreach campaign to voluntarily sign up uninsured people, relying on a strategy he piloted as New York mayor.

The campaign said the plan would cover most of the nation's estimated 27.5 million uninsured people.

Key elements of the Bloomberg plan include:

— Extending subsidized coverage under the ACA to cover more people and creating a permanent federal program to help insurers pay for the costliest patients, an approach that has been shown to lower premiums.