GARY | The bomb squad was called to a restaurant in Gary after workers doing some remodeling work discovered a hand grenade.
The Deuel County Sheriff's Office says the grenade was found Monday at The Alibi. An employee removed the grenade from the premises before calling authorities.
The Argus Leader says deputies secured the area and called the Division of Criminal Investigation's bomb unit to dispose of the grenade. The sheriff's office says authorities were uncertain if the grenade would explode, but treated it as if it would. Officials say the grenade is estimated to be at least 40 years old.