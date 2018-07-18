OACOMA | Authorities say a 9-year-old boy climbed out of a pickup after a serious crash in South Dakota and flagged down help on the interstate.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says six people were hurt when the pickup traveling west on Interstate 90 crashed near Oacoma on Monday.
Officials say the crash happened about 6 p.m. when the pickup left the interstate, went through a ditch and fence and into a ravine. The 9-year-old flagged down another vehicle, which had a paramedic who helped care for the injured until other first responders arrived.
The Daily Republic reports a 20-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The boy and two other children, including an 8-month-old baby, were hurt, along with two other adults, including the 46-year-old man who was driving.