Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years

The Midwest lost 4% of its bugs a year. The big global losses seem to be around urban and suburban areas and croplands, where bugs are losing their food and habitat, van Klink said.

University of Delaware entomologist Douglas Tallamy, who wasn't part of the study, said he would drive through the Midwest where there were supposed to be lots of butterflies and other insects but would see only corn and soybeans in an insect desert.

Some outside scientists said the results made sense, but worried that the study lacked research and data from some large areas, such as the tropics and Africa.

Co-author Ann Swengel, a citizen scientist who's tracked butterflies for more than 30 years, recalled that when driving around Wisconsin a few decades ago, she would "look out in a field and you'd see all these Sulphur butterflies around. I can't think of the last time that I've seen that."

The study detailed quite different losses from place to place and from decade to decade. That tells scientists that "we're not looking for a single stressor or we're not looking a global phenomenon that is stressing insects in the same way," said University of Connecticut insect expert David Wagner, who wasn't part of the study. What's happening, he said, is "absolutely intolerable."