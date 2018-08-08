SIOUX FALLS | Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a man accused of driving under the influence of illegal drugs and crashing into a Sip-N-Cycle in downtown Sioux Falls.
Authorities say eight people on the party bike were injured Saturday night.
The Argus Leader reports 25-year-old Justin Rabago appeared in court Tuesday. He did not immediately enter pleas to charges of vehicular battery, DUI third offense, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
His attorney called the bond "excessive." But Judge Brendan Johnson called the allegations "extremely serious."