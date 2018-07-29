DEADWOOD | Ken Gienger managed the Celebrity Hotel and Casino for two decades after helping open the business in June 1998.
Now, 20 years and one month later, he is participating in the shutdown of the downtown Deadwood hotel.
“We opened the place,” he said. “I guess we get to close the place.”
After several months of working through bankruptcy proceedings, the Celebrity’s Nebraska owners announced an abrupt closure of the hotel and casino effective at midnight July 24.
Guests already booked in the 22-room hotel were allowed to stay that night but had to check out the next morning, Gienger said.
The closure puts 15 full-time and eight part-time employees out of work. Gienger said he kept his employees in the loop on the hotel’s financial situation.
“Our employees knew what was going on and knew there was concern. They were given the option to hang with us or find another job,” he said.
Most have already found jobs with other hotels in Deadwood, he said.
Among the reasons cited for the Celebrity’s closure, Gienger said, were decreased gaming revenues. All of the casino’s 62 slot machines were removed from the gaming floor earlier this month as reorganization talks continued.
“We knew they (owners) were in negotiations with the bank, and we knew they weren’t going the best,” Gienger said.
The hotel’s owners are now working with a bank on a potential sale of the building, he said
Gienger and an assistant manager remain on the job, informing those who had made advance reservations of the shutdown. Most of Wednesday night’s reservations were moved to other hotels, he said.
They are still working to place those who had reserved rooms for the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which starts next week.
“We’ve been contacting them through emails and phone calls to let them know we’re not a hotel anymore and giving options where to go,” Gienger said.
The news has been received “in a mixture of ways,” he said.
People have been happy to know before their trip of the closure of the hotel and to have options for alternative accommodations, he said.
“Of course, they were upset because they were expecting to come to Deadwood and they do like this hotel,” Gienger said.
Included with the hotel and casino was a museum housing a collection of movie and television memorabilia.
Most of the Hollywood memorabilia, including a Volkswagen Beetle used in the Walt Disney Productions “Love Bug” series of films along with movie and television prop clothing, will remain with the business.
Those holding active tickets or chips from the casino’s gaming devices were advised they had up to 120 days to claim their winnings from another casino, The Mineral Palace, at 601 Main St.
The closure of the Celebrity Hotel and Casino means another empty storefront on Deadwood’s Main Street.
In late August 2017, The Midnight Star Casino owned by actor Kevin Costner shuttered after 26 years.
“From an industry standpoint, it’s sad to see another Main Street property closed up,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.
Deadwood, which legalized gaming in 1989, faces competition from an increased number of gaming destinations across the west and nation.
The downturn in gaming revenues is reflected in 255 fewer gaming devices licensed in Deadwood as of July 1 over last year, Rodman said.
Rodman said Deadwood needs to increase its efforts to attract visitors. A proposed main street plaza project is designed to increase the entertainment options for visitors, he said.