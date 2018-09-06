CRAZY HORSE MEMORIAL | A ceremonial blast is planned at the Crazy Horse Memorial mountain carving in South Dakota's Black Hills.
The Thursday blast will memorialize the death of Lakota warrior Crazy Horse in 1877 and the 1908 birth of the late Crazy Horse sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski.
The blast is an annual tradition and is open to the public. Admission to the site is waived after 5 p.m. for people who bring three cans of food for a food drive.
The memorial is a mountain carving in progress that will depict Crazy Horse on horseback gesturing to his ancestral homelands.