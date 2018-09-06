Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Crazy Horse night blast

CRAZY HORSE MEMORIAL | A ceremonial blast is planned at the Crazy Horse Memorial mountain carving in South Dakota's Black Hills.

The Thursday blast will memorialize the death of Lakota warrior Crazy Horse in 1877 and the 1908 birth of the late Crazy Horse sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The blast is an annual tradition and is open to the public. Admission to the site is waived after 5 p.m. for people who bring three cans of food for a food drive.

The memorial is a mountain carving in progress that will depict Crazy Horse on horseback gesturing to his ancestral homelands.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags