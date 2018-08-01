Kirk Chaffee, of Whitewood, has been chosen to replace Larry Rhoden as a Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives in District 29.
The district includes portions of Meade and Butte counties, and a small part of Pennington County. Rhoden, of Union Center, withdrew his candidacy for re-election to the House in June after he was chosen to be the running mate for governor candidate Kristi Noem.
Chaffee was chosen as a replacement candidate last week by members of the Republican central committees from Butte, Meade and Pennington counties who reside in District 29. He will face state Rep. Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland, Jake Addison, D-Sturgis, and Michael McManus, D-Sturgis, in the Nov. 6 general election. The top two finishers will win the district's two seats in the state House of Representatives.