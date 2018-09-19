CHEYENNE, Wyo. | The board of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has suspended its president and CEO after he used pepper spray on a dog during a training exercise for employees.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the board says Bob Fecht will be suspended Friday for 60 days without pay and will be required to provide an "acceptable plan of action to restore the trust of the Shelter community in his abilities."
An employee alleged that Fecht had ordered the use of pepper spray on an 8-month-old pit bull mix earlier this month after the dog bit an employee.
Fecht said in a statement that he did not intend to hurt the dog, noting that he made a "personal and emotional" decision to order the pepper spraying.
Police are investigating the incident.