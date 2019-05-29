EAGLE BUTTE | Upon entering the Cheyenne River Reservation from the east on Highway 212, one is greeted by the aqua blue waters of the mighty Missouri River. Just up the road near the community of Swift Bird, one can view the tribe’s majestic buffalo herd, which at one time was the largest tribal buffalo herd in the nation.
The buffalo roam the lush green, rolling prairies that are home to four bands of the Tetonwan Lakota Oyate, the Siha Sapa (Black Feet), Oohenumpa (Two Kettles), Mnicoujou (Plant by the water) Itazipcola (Without Bows).
The reservation is comprised of 19 communities including Black Foot, Promise, White Horse, LaPlante, Ridgeview, On the Tree, Green Grass, Bear Creek, Thunder Butte, Iron Lightening, Red Scaffold, Bridger, Cherry Creek and Takini. Townships within reservation boundaries include Isabelle, Timber Lake, Dupree and Eagle Butte.
The Sioux Agreement Act of 1889 set reservation boundary lines and was named the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation because the Cheyenne River meanders along its southern border. Cheyenne Agency, which housed the government, was moved a total of four times. The last move, in the late 1950s, was to its current location in Eagle Butte, after the flood waters of the Oahe Reservoir inundated the Old Agency.
The total land base of the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, located in Dewey and Ziebach counties, is 2.8 million acres with 1.4 million acres held in trust, making it the largest Indian reservation in South Dakota and the third-largest in the U.S.
Water ways that flow through the reservation include the Missouri River, Cheyenne River, Moreau River, Red Earth Creek, Bear Creek, Cherry Creek and Thunder Butte Creek.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently there are more than 18,000 CRST members, with approximately 70 percent still residing on the reservation.
Many prominent Naca (chiefs) including Touch the Clouds, Crazy Horse, Lone Horn, Frog, Roman Nose, Red Horse, Charger, Hump, Spotted Eagle and Fights the Thunder are the ancestors of those who call Cheyenne River home.
The most renowned Naca was Hehaka Gleska (Spotted Elk), also known as Chief Big Foot who led his Mniconjou band on a trek from his home along Cherry Creek to Čhaŋkpé Ópi Wakpála or Wounded Knee Creek where more than 300 were massacred by the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army on Dec. 29, 1890.
Visitor attractions on the Cheyenne River Reservation include the H.V. Johnson Cultural Center, which is located in Eagle Butte and houses a collection of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal artifacts. Several large murals created by tribal members grace the rotunda and a gift shop offers visitors the opportunity to purchase locally made traditional arts and crafts.
The route Lewis and Clark took in 1805 called the Native American Scenic Byway provides a unique opportunity for travelers to visit not only the Cheyenne River Reservation but also the Standing Rock, Lower Brule, Crow Creek and Yankton reservations.