PIERRE | The late Charles “Chuck” Lien of Rapid City will be inducted into the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Hall of Honor at a ceremony later this month.
Lien was the founder, 75-year employee and chairman of the board for Pete Lien and Sons, Inc., a construction materials company with locations in South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming. He was well-known for his business and philanthropic contributions to Rapid City, including active support of the United Way, youth baseball, and many other organizations.
The business, founded in 1944 as a small rock quarry operation, grew to be one of the largest and most successful family-owned businesses in South Dakota and in the mining industry nationwide. It counted the Rapid City Army Air Base (now Ellsworth Air Force Base) as an early customer and contributed to the building of the interstate highway system.
Lien spent time in the U.S. Army during WWII and with the South Dakota National Guard during the Korean War. He earned a degree in general engineering from the University of Wyoming.
A banquet in Lien’s honor will be held at noon on Sept. 27, 2018, at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City. The event cost is $30 (payment in advance); for reservations contact Krystl Vermundson at 605-394-2244 by Sept. 20.
The Transportation Hall of Honor was established in 1972 to recognize individuals who have made a “lasting, valuable or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway or rail system.”