City of Rapid City discontinues utility shutoffs

The city of Rapid City announced Tuesday it will discontinue utility shutoffs of water, sewer and solid waste collection until further notice to allow for proper sanitation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our primary goal with this action is to keep the community and the public healthy," City Public Works Director Dale Tech said in making today's announcement.

City officials remind customers to pay their utility bills on time to avoid late fees and to not impact the city's ability to provide these critical services.

