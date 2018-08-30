In observance of Labor Day, Rapid City offices will be closed on Sept. 3.
In addition to pushing back the Rapid City Council’s meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 4, administrative offices of Rapid City Hall, Airport, Police Department and Fire Department will also be closed, as will the landfill, public library and Rapid Transit.
Trash collection for the week will also be affected, with collections typically scheduled for Monday being pushed back to Tuesday, Sept. 4. Trash collections for the remainder of the week will be unaffected.
Labor Day weekend will also mark the final weekend of summer operations at Parkview Pool and the Swim Center's outdoor 50-meter pool. Parkview Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Roosevelt Park 50-meter outdoor pool will be open Saturday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.