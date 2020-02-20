Committee advances Native American schools plan

PIERRE | A proposal to establish South Dakota schools focused on Native American language and culture won unanimous approval Thursday in a Senate committee, despite warnings from education lobbyists that the schools could siphon money away from districts.

The plan headed next to the full Senate for a floor vote has already gone through three committees and eight revisions, changing enough that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has become a supporter.

Educators want to start four Oceti Sakowin schools that would teach a curriculum centered around Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota language and culture.

Many education groups, however, said they were reluctant opponents. They applauded the attempts to improve education for Native American students but said the proposal was not clear enough on how the schools would be implemented and that the current system already allows for curriculum innovations.

"If you're not successful, this could be a colossal failure," said Dianna Miller, a lobbyist for the Large School Group.

The schools would have to apply to school districts to establish a school within the district and they receive funding based on the number of students enrolled in the schools. They would purchase or lease school facilities independently from the school districts.