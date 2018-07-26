MISSION | A Colorado construction company denies it was at fault in an accident that killed a 4-year-old girl and her grandfather in South Dakota.
The family of 76-year-old Roger Emery and his granddaughter, Selena Loretta-Lynn Medicine Eagle, is suing PJH Cos., its owner and the driver of the truck that struck the two as they walked across a highway in the pedestrian crossing in Mission.
The lawsuit says driver James Rickert failed to make a complete stop at the crossing where he struck the two on Oct. 3, 2017.
The Argus Leader says PJH claims the grandfather "assumed the risk of injury" in the accident, so the plaintiffs are not entitled to recover any damages. The lawsuit was filed in the District of South Dakota federal court.