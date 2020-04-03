Coronavirus claims life of South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Huron state Rep. Bob Glanzer has become the fourth known fatality in South Dakota from coronavirus, dying Friday in Sioux Falls, according to his son Thomas Glanzer via Facebook.

Glanzer, 74, had been airlifted to Sioux Falls from Huron on the morning of Tuesday, March 24. The Republican lawmaker told the Argus Leader on March 23 that he had a fever that was worsening and that he received a positive test result the day prior. He said he’d been self-isolating for about a week and didn’t think he’d had contact with others who had tested positive in Beadle County.

Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer who grew up on a farm northeast of Huron. He was also manager of the South Dakota State Fair during the 1970s.

One of Glanzer’s hobbies included recreating historical chuckwagons, competing in Dutch oven contests and demonstrations of what life was like on a prairie wagon train in the 1880s, according to biographical material from the South Dakota State Fair Foundation. His wagon and horses participated in South Dakota’s 125th anniversary Wagon Train in 2014, a convoy of wagons that went from Yankton to Pierre.