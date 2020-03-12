Coronavirus concerns disrupt work at US state capitols

After adopting a budget plan Thursday with $100 million for coronavirus-related needs, the Georgia General Assembly announced it was suspending its session indefinitely.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,200, with three dozen deaths. Worldwide, more than 127,000 have been infected, and more than 4,700 have died.

Congress has closed public access to the nation's Capitol until April. But unlike Congress, which meets throughout most of the year, many state legislatures have regular sessions that are limited in length by their state constitutions. That means they can't afford to take as many days off if they are to finish their work by their deadlines.

Lawmakers in Washington state, where the greatest number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have occurred, were scrambling to pass a budget that includes $200 million for the state's coronavirus response before their 60-day session came to its scheduled adjournment Thursday.