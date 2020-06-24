Coroner confirms body is that of missing Sioux Falls woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls police confirmed on Wednesday that Angela Armstrong, a woman missing since June 3, has been found dead.

Police said the coroner has confirmed that a body found in a garage was Armstrong, but they are still waiting on autopsy results to see if there is anything suspicious about her death. Armstrong's body was found next to her vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, the Argus Leader reported. Police said the cause and manner of her death have yet to be determined.

The "Missing Angela Armstrong" Facebook page posted earlier on Wednesday that she was found dead.

"It is with broken hearts that we share with you today that Angie Armstrong, mother, daughter and friend was found deceased," the post read. "She was full of love, hope and life. She was our treasure. As we honor her memory and all of the joy that she brought to us, we want to thank you for your love, support and encouragement as we made our way through the last few weeks."

Sam Derynck, a resident in the apartments where the vehicle and a body were found, said he's seen authorities search areas near the apartments over the last couple of weeks.

