Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

OMAHA, Neb. | Despite more than doubling releases from its reservoir system, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still doesn't expect to eliminate all the leftover water from last year's near record runoff that led to massive Missouri River flooding.

The Corps had been discharging about twice the normal winter amount from Gavins Point Dam — the southernmost in the six-dam system. The Corps said it was raising the discharge this month to 30,000 cubic feet per second, an increase of more than 11%.

Until a seasonal decrease that began in November, the amount being released had been 80,000 cubic feet per second for months, also more than twice the average.

Areas along the Missouri River and its tributaries in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri were ravaged by floodwaters in the early spring. Heavy rains later in the year reflooded many areas that had been left unprotected because of levee failures.

John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River management, told the Omaha World-Herald the reservoir system needs to make as much space as possible in light of the National Weather Service forecast for warmer than normal weather and higher than normal runoff in January and February.