LINCOLN, Neb. | Lancaster County commissioners have raised maximum noise levels for landowners who participate in wind turbine projects, making them higher than the noise level standard for landowners who aren't getting any reimbursements.
The board approved the ordinance changes Tuesday, paving the way for a potential wind farm in southern Lancaster County.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new standard is based on research showing landowners who participate financially in a wind farm find the noise much less annoying than landowners who aren't participating.
The county approved strict noise maximums for wind farms in 2015 that wind energy supporters said would discourage local projects. Those rules: a maximum of 40 decibels in the day and 37 at night, measured from homes.
The new rules set a 50-decibel upper limit around the clock for property owners who are part of wind projects.