Court rejects bid to revive cancelled US pipeline program

BILLINGS, Mont. | A federal appeals court on Thursday turned down the Trump administration's request to revive a permit program for new oil and gas pipelines, an outcome that industry representatives said could delay more than 70 projects across the U.S. and cost companies up to $2 billion.

The case originated with a challenge by environmentalists to the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from the oil sands region of Canada to the U.S. It's now affecting oil and gas pipeline proposals across the nation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permitting program allows pipelines to be built across streams and wetlands with minimal review if they meet certain criteria. Environmental groups contend the program, known as Nationwide Permit 12, leaves companies unaccountable for damage done to water bodies during construction.

"This is huge," said Jared Margolis with the Center for Biological Diversity. "Hopefully this gives us a chance to put a pause on these major oil pipelines."

Army Corps spokesman Doug Garman said the agency was not commenting because the matter is still in litigation.

Government attorneys, backed by 19 states and numerous industry groups, had argued the cancellation would delay construction of pipelines used to deliver fuel to power plants and other destinations.