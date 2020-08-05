Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

"There is more to like than dislike in this ruling," he said. "There will be a review and a new permit during the next administration."

Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith said the tribe was committed to continuing its fight.

"As the environmental review process gets underway in the months ahead, we look forward to showing why the Dakota Access Pipeline is too dangerous to operate."

Energy Transfer spokeswoman Vicki Granado said the ruling "allows this important pipeline to continue to operate" and that the company looks forward to "continuing to work through the legal process to resolve all matters related to this pipeline."

North Dakota state officials had lamented the shutdown order as damaging to the state's economy, and Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed Wednesday's appellate ruling. He said it cleared the way for "continued safe pipeline operations."

In arguing against the closure, Energy Transfer said the line couldn't be shut off by the judge's Aug. 5 deadline. The company said it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and perform the time-consuming and expensive steps to keep the line from corroding without the flow of oil.