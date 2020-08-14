COVID-19 put powwow season on hold, and online

"It's something really huge for our people when we have a powwow, because the gathering and the good feelings that happen at those powwows is something you really can't describe," said Gary "Rez Dawg" Jourdain, who traveled the powwow circuit when he was younger with the popular Red Lake drum group Eyabay.

Jourdain said he's made a lot of friends across the United States and Canada on the powwow trail, and now sees many of them only during powwow season.

There have been a few small powwows held across Indian Country this summer, but most are canceled, as tribal governments implement policies to limit the spread of COVID-19. Instead, this summer, some performers are getting creative — and gathering virtually.

Recently, 10 singers from Eyabay gathered around a drum in Red Lake to perform live on the Facebook group Social Distance Powwow. Dancers from across the country are also posting videos online, often dancing alone on videos posted to the social media site.

"It's pretty cool, but nothing will ever replace the feeling of sitting in that arena with everyone and just watching it live," said Jourdain.

People have also had to get creative with another important part of powwow season: the food.