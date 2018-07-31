GROTON | A one-vehicle crash in Brown County killed one person and seriously injured another.
The Highway Patrol says the two were in a sport utility vehicle that went out of control on a rural road near Groton, went in the ditch, struck a residential driveway and rolled several times.
The 22-year-old male driver died at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. A 21-year-old female passenger was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with what the patrol says are life-threatening injuries.
The names of the two people weren't immediately released.