CRAZY HORSE | Now in its 71st year of construction, Crazy Horse Memorial is set to become the second-tallest statue in the world. One million visitors from all continents come to see this southern Black Hills wonder.
Chief Henry Standing Bear (Oglala Lakota) had approached Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski in the late 1930s to create a statue to honor the great Lakota leader, Chief Crazy Horse. The first blast on the mountain was on June 3, 1948, and since then the mountain has been under construction throughout the many changing seasons.
Crazy Horse Memorial has become a central tourist destination for visitors to the Black Hills over the past seven decades. Throughout the months of May and September, several educational, cultural and historical events happen throughout the various spaces at Crazy Horse.
The Talking Circle Speaker Series is a weekly event held on Thursday evenings beginning at 6:30 and runs from June 6 through Aug. 15, 2019. These speakers include those who are working in many areas of Native American culture.
Living Treasures Indian Arts Cultural Exchange gives visitors a chance to view, purchase and learn about artwork showcased by Native American artists from around the country. These events are happening on the following dates in 2019: May 4–10, June 1–7, July 6–12, Aug. 3–9, and Sept. 7–13.
Located in the Native American Educational and Cultural Center at Crazy Horse Memorial will be artists from many Native American nations across the country. Tourists and locals will be able to learn more about a particular style of artistry, its use in past and present times, and what cultural significance the art pieces have to that particular tribe or culture. On Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., the Artist in Residency Fellows will give public demonstrations or lectures in the space.
There will be two Night Blasts on the mountain. On June 26 will be Ruth’s Blast. This is the celebration of Mrs. Ruth Ziolkowski (wife of sculptor Korczak), and commemoration of the Battle of the Little Big Horn in 1876. On Sept. 6 will be Crazy Horse and Korczak Night Blast. This blast honors the 1877 death of Chief Crazy Horse and the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. The night blasts are a part of a food drive. Visitors can attend with three cans of food.
For those who want to climb to the top of Crazy Horse Mountain, there will be two Volksmarches at Crazy Horse Memorial. The 34th annual Spring Volksmarch will be on June 1 and 2. The seventh annual Fall Volksmarch will be on Sept. 29, 2019.
The Indian Museum of North America is open year-round. Visitors can attend bus rides or schedule private tours to the top of the mountain. For more information about these and other events at Crazy Horse Memorial, visit crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events.