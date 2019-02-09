SIOUX FALLS | Young people and adults who have mental disorders should not be thrown in jails when they are suffering a mental crisis and the South Dakota law that allows the practice should be overturned, policy advisers and jail officials say.
South Dakota is among five states, including North Dakota, which allows involuntary mental health holds in jails and juvenile detention centers for up to 24 hours, the Argus Leader reported. But critics say that allowing involuntary mental health holds in jails and juvenile detention centers can traumatize a person who has been diagnosed with a mental illness and could be unconstitutional.
"If you look at it from a strictly medical perspective, being in a jail setting is almost guaranteed to make somebody's mental health crisis worse, not better," said Lisa Dailey, legislative and policy counsel for the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit that surveys and ranks states for their mental health policies. "It's the worst possible thing you could do."
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem agrees the law should be repealed.
"They're not criminals," Noem said. "They're having a crisis at a point in time when they need to be observed, but unfortunately in a lot of communities, that's the only option that folks have."