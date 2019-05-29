South of Highway 34 in central South Dakota, the Missouri River takes a dramatic loop north at Big Bend, its waters deep and wide, courtesy of the Lake Sharpe Reservoir. This reservoir has altered the historic landscape, as well as the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation, located on the east bank of the river, while the Lower Brule Reservation lies directly across on the west bank.
Crow Creek is a relatively small reservation, covering 421.7 square miles, the principal population centers being Fort Thompson and Stephan, and an estimated reservation population of 2,225. Long ago, Ice Age glaciers ground all of the surrounding area flat, but the Missouri has created bluff-dominated banks, cut by shadowed ravines filled with cedar forests, a refuge for wildlife, and ideal conditions for hunters and fishermen.
There are few reservations in North America with a more complicated, fascinating and tragic history than Crow Creek. While the reservations in western South Dakota are Lakota, the Crow Creek tribe is mostly Dakota, although there is much intermarriage across the river with the other tribes. Several Dakota tribes were forced onto Crow Creek to form the reservation, under conditions so harsh over 1,300 people died of malnutrition and exposure over a three-year period in the 1860s. The Spirit of the Circle Monument, at Big Bend Dam, was dedicated in 2002, to honor the people lost to those tragic times.
Visitors will not lack for scenic vistas as the Native American Scenic Byway crosses the reservation, and there is plenty to do, given 35 square miles of the reservation is covered by lakes and reservoirs.
The Tribe’s Wildlife Management Department provides guided hunts. Game bird hunts include ring-necked pheasants, sharptailed grouse and prairie chickens. Located in the Central Waterfowl Flyway, large numbers of geese and ducks offer some of the best waterfowl hunting in the country. The tribe has apportioned over 130,000 acres of tribal land for hunting, with a valid tribal hunting license. The tribe also maintains a buffalo herd that can often be seen grazing near Fort Thompson.
Lake Sharpe is 80 miles long, providing plenty of recreation, including boating, fishing, swimming, picnicking and camping along the water’s edge. For entertainment, there is the Lode Star Casino and Hotel in Fort Thompson. The casino offers blackjack, poker, slot machines, dining, a lounge and live entertainment.
Oscar Howe (1915-1983), an Artist Laureate of South Dakota, and perhaps the most celebrated Native American artist in history, was born on the Crow Creek Reservation. More than 20 of his paintings are on display at the Oscar Howe Gallery in nearby Mitchell.
On the southern part of the reservation is the Crow Creek Massacre Site, dated by archaeologists to the mid-1300s. It is not known what tribes specifically participated in the Pre-Columbian massacre, but it is one of the most controversial and fascinating archaeological sites in the world.
For more visitor information, contact the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe at (605) 245-2221 or visit crowcreekconnections.org.