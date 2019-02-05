A doctor in Custer is the new president of the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians.
Dr. Lisa Brown, a Family Medicine specialist at Regional Health Custer Hospital and Clinic was announced as president during the group's winter seminar over the weekend.
SDAFP is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the health of patients, families and communities by serving the needs of its members with professionalism and creativity.
“Family practice physicians have a strong state and national organization, and I’m honored to serve as the SDAFP president in the coming year,” Brown said in a press release.