JAMESTOWN, N.D. | Residents in the Dakotas are experiencing lower air quality and seeing some hazy skies because of the ongoing wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada.
The National Weather Service in Bismarck says those smoky skies will stick around heading into the weekend. Meteorologist Janine Vining says that could change when a weak cold front arrives Sunday or Monday.
Vining tells KQDJ the low air quality will be coupled with some hot summer days heading into the weekend with estimates of up to 100 degrees in some parts of the state.
Vining encourages individuals who may have breathing problems to limit their time outside with the current conditions. She says the smoke may also reduce driving visibility.