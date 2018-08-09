Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Western Wildfires

A helicopter transports water to contain the Weston Pass Fire, Monday, July 2, 2018, near Fairplay, Colo. In Colorado, more than 2,500 homes were under evacuation orders as firefighters battled more than a half-dozen wildfires. 

 Hugh Carey Associated Press

JAMESTOWN, N.D. | Residents in the Dakotas are experiencing lower air quality and seeing some hazy skies because of the ongoing wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck says those smoky skies will stick around heading into the weekend. Meteorologist Janine Vining says that could change when a weak cold front arrives Sunday or Monday.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Vining tells KQDJ the low air quality will be coupled with some hot summer days heading into the weekend with estimates of up to 100 degrees in some parts of the state.

Vining encourages individuals who may have breathing problems to limit their time outside with the current conditions. She says the smoke may also reduce driving visibility.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.