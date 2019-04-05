KENNEBEC | Authorities say one person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation.
The crash happened early Thursday morning northeast of Kennebec. The Highway Patrol says a man driving a car lost control and drove into the ditch. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its wheels.
Both occupants were ejected from the car. The 27-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
The patrol is investigating the crash and possible charges against the driver.