GILLETTE, Wyo. | Authorities report separate deaths at two corrections facilities in northeast Wyoming over the weekend.
The Gillette News Record reports that Felipe Helms was found dead in the shower at the Volunteers of America re-entry facility in Gillette at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Deputy Coroner Steve Rozier said an autopsy determined that the 35-year-old Helms died of cardiac issues.
Rozier says video surveillance showed Helms was found more than five hours after he entered the facility's shower room.
A 48-year-old woman and inmate at the Campbell County jail was found non-responsive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday while guards were doing bed checks.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said emergency responders attempted CPR on the woman but were unsuccessful.
There is no cause of death yet and the woman's identity wasn't immediately released.