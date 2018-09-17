Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VIBORG | The Highway Patrol says a sheriff's deputy dove into an interstate ditch in southeastern South Dakota to avoid being struck by a drunken driver who slammed into the back of his patrol car.

The patrol says the Turner County deputy was working a motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 near Viborg Saturday night when driver approached, nearly struck him and crashed into the squad car. The deputy was not injured.

The Argus Leader says the suspected drunken driver, a 30-year-old Beresford man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Charges against him are pending.

