DIMOCK | After making and selling its products in the same location for 87 years, Dimock Cheese is breaking ground on a new facility.
Owners of the plant in the Hutchinson County town say the project is expected to cost nearly $1 million and should be completed during the upcoming winter.
The Daily Republic reports that a ground-breaking ceremony was set for Thursday a half-mile from the current site.
The new location will house the company's office headquarters, a larger packaging and labeling room, a larger refrigeration space and a retail store. The cheese will continue to be processed at the current site on Main Street.