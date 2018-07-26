Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DIMOCK | After making and selling its products in the same location for 87 years, Dimock Cheese is breaking ground on a new facility.

Owners of the plant in the Hutchinson County town say the project is expected to cost nearly $1 million and should be completed during the upcoming winter.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The Daily Republic reports that a ground-breaking ceremony was set for Thursday a half-mile from the current site.

The new location will house the company's office headquarters, a larger packaging and labeling room, a larger refrigeration space and a retail store. The cheese will continue to be processed at the current site on Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags