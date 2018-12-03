South Dakota at-a-glance

South Dakota's overall index jumped to 55.6 last month, compared with 52.6 in October. Index components were new orders at 52.2, production or sales at 53.9, delivery lead time at 57.7, inventories at 55.2 and employment at 59.0. South Dakota's nondurable-goods manufacturers added 600 workers for a 3.8 percent gain over the past 12 months, while durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 1,400 for a 5.1 percent gain.