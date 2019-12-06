The East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project has been chosen as one of 10 projects to receive national recognition as a 2019 AQUARIUS Exceptional Project by the Environmental Protection Agency through nomination by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The award announcement was made Thursday by the state in cooperation with the EPA, which recently recognized 30 clean water and 25 drinking water infrastructure projects nationwide.
The East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project was built to provide drinking water to approximately 250 non-city residences — more than 600 people — as well as to serve the city's Water Reclamation facility, a news release from the city said.
Previously, the residents were served by water sources that were unreliable and failed to meet EPA safe drinking water standards.
"For Rapid City to be recognized nationally is a great honor," said Morgan Falcone, an engineer who was the city's manager for the project. "This project is a culmination of years of work from so many people."
The project included more than five miles of infrastructure including water mains and a pressure reducing facility. It cost $7,537,837, of which $1.5 million was contributed by the city to bring water to the City Water Reclamation Facility, $911,837 from the State Consolidated Grant Program and $3,375,000 in principal forgiveness of the $5,126,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan.
The ability to provide grant and principal forgiveness by the state is the primary reason the project was possible and made affordable to property owners, the news release said.
The multi-phase project was awarded in 2014 and completed in October 2018.