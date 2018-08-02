SIOUX FALLS | The family of a South Dakota woman who was run down by a tribal police officer in 2016 is suing the federal government over her death.
Melanie DuBray's family alleges the U.S. government was negligent.
According to the lawsuit, DuBray was run down outside her apartment complex in Kyle by a police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Department, which contracts with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to provide police services for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservatino.
DuBray had fled her apartment because of an altercation when a police officer driving into the parking lot struck her.
The Argus Leader reports the family filed an administrative claim with the federal government, but it was denied. The family was seeking $900,000 in restitution.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office declined comment.