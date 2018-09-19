Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FAULKTON | The Faulkton school district hopes to have a January election on a bond issue for school improvements.

Superintendent Scott Lepke says architects estimate it would cost $8.2 million to add a new middle school, high school and commons area at the Faulkton school. The American News reports that the estimate does not include the hiring of a construction manager.

Community meetings would be held before any vote on a bond issue that would allow the district to levy additional property taxes for the project.

