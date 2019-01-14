A fire has temporarily shut down a Rapid City restaurant.
Employees at the Burger King on East North Street in north Rapid City reported a fire a little after 8 a.m. Monday, according to Rapid City Fire Department Lt. Jim Bussell. He said restaurant employees evacuated the building; no one was hurt.
When firefighters arrived, they said there was a light haze inside the restaurant, and they determined the fire was inside a wall. Firefighters are on scene carrying out insulation, paneling and other burned material to put out the fire.
The cause is not yet known.