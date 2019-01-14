Try 1 month for 99¢

A fire has temporarily shut down a Rapid City restaurant. 

Employees at the Burger King on East North Street in north Rapid City reported a fire a little after 8 a.m. Monday, according to Rapid City Fire Department Lt. Jim Bussell. He said restaurant employees evacuated the building; no one was hurt. 

When firefighters arrived, they said there was a light haze inside the restaurant, and they determined the fire was inside a wall. Firefighters are on scene carrying out insulation, paneling and other burned material to put out the fire. 

The cause is not yet known.

