AVON | Fire has destroyed a longtime family owned business in the Bon Homme County town of Avon.
Firefighters from seven area departments fought the Tuesday night blaze at Powers Furniture and Appliance downtown. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings including the post office, but they weren't able to save the business.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.
The store that had operated more than half a century drew customers from several counties. Owner Kenny Powers tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that he hasn't decided whether to rebuild.