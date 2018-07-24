BRISTOL | Fire extensively damaged a church in Bristol, but no one was hurt.
Pastor Lynn Lutz tells the American News that the Friday morning fire destroyed the sanctuary, pastor study and main structure of Westside Wesleyan Church. The rest of the building has extensive smoke and water damage.
The church secretary was alone in the building at the time, and got out safely.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. Officials will decide whether to repair or replace the 50-year-old church after insurance adjusters assess the damage.
In the meantime, the congregation will be holding Sunday services in the Bristol Community Center.