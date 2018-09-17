SIOUX FALLS | The warden of the Minnehaha County Correction Center in Sioux Falls says a fire that evacuated the facility started near a loading dock.
Warden Jeff Gromer said Monday investigators are looking into what caused the fire Sunday afternoon that led to the evacuation of about 80 inmates. Gromer says the inmates were moved to the downtown jail.
Gromer says he doesn't believe the fire was the result of any escape attempt. He says some work release inmates were moved to electronic monitoring. The warden says some spare bunks have been put up at the county jail which is now housing about 450 inmates.
The Correction Center is due to be phased out with the construction of the jail expansion, which will be done in 2020.