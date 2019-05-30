FLANDREAU | The Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation is located in eastern South Dakota along lush banks of Wakpa Ipaksan, also known as the Big Sioux River.
The Indian community that settled here in 1869 are mainly descendants of the Mdewakantonwan, or People of Spirit Lake, a division of the Isanti Dakota Oyate.
After the 1862 Sioux Uprising in Minnesota, the Dakota were exiled from Minnesota and many were taken as prisoners to Fort Thompson in South Dakota and Davenport in Iowa. Thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, on Dec. 26, 1862, the day after Christmas in the largest mass hanging in U.S. history.
In 1866, the two groups from Fort Thompson and Davenport were re-united at Santee Agency at the mouth of the Niobrara in Nebraska. Many had converted to Christianity while in captivity.
The original twenty-five families that settled in Flandreau gave up their tribal rights and annuities at Santee and became citizens of the United States. In a clever move, they took advantage of the Homestead Act and acquired land in the area known as Prairie Coteau, along the Big Sioux River near the border of Minnesota.
Shortly after settling, in 1873, they built their little Presbyterian Church, which is one of the oldest continually used churches in South Dakota. The graveyard is filled with stone memorials with the names of those who shared the journey from Mankato to Flandreau.
In 1934, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe was formally organized and recognized under the authority of the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.
You have free articles remaining.
Flandreau Santee Sioux Indian Reservation is comprised of 2,500 acres of land with 423 tribal members calling the reservation home.
Prominent Itanchun (chiefs) of the Flandreau Santee Sioux are Chief Little Crow (1810-1863), who spent much of his life in Minnesota. In 1862, he led the fight, now known as the Minnesota Santee Conflict, protesting starvation and the loss of Promised Land payments from the federal government. Little Crow was killed the following year.
The tribe reconstructed the traditional powwow grounds and now hosts the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Annual Wacipi each summer. It serves as a cultural and spiritual gathering place for Native Americans and has grown into a major regional tourist activity.
For a taste of local history, visitors can stop at the Moody County Museum in Flandreau. It contains a collection of Native American and early pioneer artifacts.
The Four Winds Cultural Center, located on the Flandreau Indian School campus, displays artifacts, memorabilia and contemporary materials.
The Royal River Entertainment Complex had humble beginnings as a bingo hall. The multi-million dollar facility features a casino gambling area, an entertainment and conference center, a motel, an RV park, a full-service restaurant, buffet, snack bar and lounge.
Nearby in Pipestone, Minn., is the Pipestone Quarry and Museum where for countless generations American Indians have quarried the red pipestone found at this site. The pipestone is carved into the sacred cannupa (pipe) that many Native American use in their sacred ceremonies.