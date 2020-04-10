Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA, Neb. | Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said Wednesday that the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet. However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring has allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has trimmed its forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.

"We still are looking at above-average risk, but things are improving," said Kevin Low, a National Weather Service hydrologist at the Missouri River Basin River Forecast Center. "The soil moisture conditions are slowly improving. It's getting drier, and the fact that we haven't had any rain is a godsend."

It helped that the ground didn't remain frozen deep into March across the region, and there were few problems related to ice jams along the Missouri River and its tributaries, Low said.

"We are in a lot better shape than I thought we would be two months ago," Low said.